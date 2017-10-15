Senators' Derick Brassard: Continues steady production with goal Saturday
Brassard netted his third goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Oilers.
The goal came on the power play, where Brassard saw almost 4:00 minutes of ice time on the night. The second-line center has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, managing six points through five games. After a disappointing debut with Ottawa, Brassard will be looking to re-discover the touch that made him a 50-60 point guy in his final years with the Rangers. He's making waves already this year, so snatch him up if you're looking for some steady point production.
