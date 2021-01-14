Batherson, as expected, will be on Ottawa's opening night roster, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Batherson spent his time between Ottawa and AHL Belleville last season, and with the Senators looking a lot like they did back in the early 1990s, Ottawa will likely give the 22-year-old plenty of ice time this season. His value remains highest in dynasty leagues, and he could be worth a flier in redraft leagues if he gets off to a decent start and earns the trust of coach D.J. Smith.