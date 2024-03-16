Batherson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 25-year-old winger had helpers on two of Brady Tkachuk's three goals on the afternoon, giving Batherson 50 points for the second straight season. Matching or topping last season's career-high 62 isn't off the table either given his current form -- over the last 12 games, Batherson has piled up six goals and 11 points.