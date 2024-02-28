Batherson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.
Batherson was responsible for Ottawa's lone tally in the loss, beating Juuse Saros with a one-timer on a first-period power play for his 20th goal of the year. Batherson's scored in three straight games while logging points in his last four contests. He's up to 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) through 57 games this season.
