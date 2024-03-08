Batherson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Batherson has five goals and three assists over his last eight outings. He put together a solid performance Thursday, but the Kings got a little more balance from their offense to get the win. Batherson should be a lock for a top-six role now that Vladimir Tarasenko is with the Panthers. Batherson has matched his career high with 22 goals and has added 25 assists, 142 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-7 rating over 61 appearances this season.