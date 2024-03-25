Batherson scored a goal and two assists, all with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.
Batherson has been fantastic in March with five goals and six assists, including four power-play points. The 25-year-old winger has already managed a new personal best with 25 goals and needs just five more points to reach the 60-point threshold for the second consecutive season.
