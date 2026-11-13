Batherson scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Batherson rescued Ottawa with 3:56 remaining in regulation, collecting a loose puck near the crease and scoring his 10th goal of the season. The winger also led the Senators with six shots and was a constant threat to the opposing defense. His consistent scoring opportunities and established role among Ottawa's primary offensive contributors make him a dependable option across most formats, and his near-point-per-game average -- 19 points in 20 appearances -- despite his recent drought shows how good he's been offensively this season.