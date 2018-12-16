Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Drops to minors
The Senators reassigned Burgdoerfer to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Burgdoerfer worked into three games during this NHL stint and added the necessary physical tough that was expected, dishing out 14 hits while averaging 10:11 per contest. The roster freezes Dec. 19, so there's a good chance Burgdoerfer stays in the AHL until after Christmas.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Bumps up a rank•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Skips right back to minor league•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Playing waiting game•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Demoted to bus league•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Relegated to minor league•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...