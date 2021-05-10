Gustavsson gave up two goals on 13 shots in relief of starter Anton Forsberg in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Flames.

Both goals allowed by Gustavsson were scored in the third period. The 22-year-old Swede has a 4-1-2 record with a 2.04 GAA and a .937 save percentage through his first eight NHL appearances. He is likely in the mix to start Wednesday's season finale versus the Maple Leafs.