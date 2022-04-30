Gustavsson was assigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Gustavsson will join Belleville for its playoff run. The 23-year-old netminder went 5-12-1 while posting a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 18 NHL appearances this season.
