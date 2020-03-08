Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Sent to AHL
The Senators reassigned Gustavsson to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was called up to the big club last week to provide depth at the position with Marcus Hogberg away from the team for personal reasons. Gustavsson will head back to the minors where he's produced an .885 save percentage and 3.28 GAA across 23 AHL games this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Called up to big club•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Recalled under emergency conditions•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Heads back to minors•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Called up from AHL•
-
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Struggles mounting in AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.