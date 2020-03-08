Play

The Senators reassigned Gustavsson to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was called up to the big club last week to provide depth at the position with Marcus Hogberg away from the team for personal reasons. Gustavsson will head back to the minors where he's produced an .885 save percentage and 3.28 GAA across 23 AHL games this campaign.

