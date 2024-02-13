Sanderson (lower body) is looking to rejoin the lineup for the Senators' two-game Florida road trip, Claire Hanna of TSN reports Tuesday.

Based on his timeline, Sanderson looks set to be sidelined for at least three more games before the team heads to the Sunshine State to face Tampa Bay and Florida on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. With Artem Zub (lower body) also dealing with an injury, the Senators could be forced to utilize just five blueliners against Columbus on Tuesday.