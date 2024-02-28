Sanderson (undisclosed) is scheduled to meet with a doctor Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sanderson, along with Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) and Josh Norris (upper body) are all being checked for injuries following Tuesday's game versus the Predators. Sanderson had a power-play assist and three blocked shots in 25:06 of ice time Tuesday, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. The results of the tests will likely determine his availability for Friday's game versus the Coyotes.