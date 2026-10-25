Sanderson scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Sanderson delivered his strongest offensive performance of the season, and this was the second time he posted a multi-point effort over his last three appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner missed eight games from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury, but he hasn't lost time getting back on track and has five points in his three games since returning. His combination of playmaking ability and prominent responsibilities on offense makes him an appealing fantasy option, especially since he's coming off back-to-back seasons with 50-plus points.