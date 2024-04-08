Sanderson found the back of the net in a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Only 41 seconds into the extra frame, Sanderson scored the overtime winner for his 10th goal of the season. He also added one shot on net, one hit and an even rating in 25:05 of ice time. This was his second multi-point performance in as many games and he is now at 35 points over 74 contests this season. The Senators will play on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday.