Chychrun (hamstring) will not suit up again this season, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Chychrun suffered the injury against Tampa Bay on March 23 and was given a 2-3 week time frame for his return. The Senators don't want to rush back the oft-injured blueliner, so look for Chychrun to be ready to go in September for training camp. He ends the season with seven goals and 24 assists in 48 games split between Ottawa and Arizona.