Chychrun (hamstring) will not suit up again this season, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chychrun suffered the injury against Tampa Bay on March 23 and was given a 2-3 week time frame for his return. The Senators don't want to rush back the oft-injured blueliner, so look for Chychrun to be ready to go in September for training camp. He ends the season with seven goals and 24 assists in 48 games split between Ottawa and Arizona.
More News
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Out 2-3 weeks•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Out for a couple of weeks•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Doubtful against New Jersey•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: One of each Thursday•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Scores first points as a Senator•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Mistake-free debut in new uniform•