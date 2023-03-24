Chychrun (undisclosed) is considered doubtful to play Saturday versus the Devils, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Unless the Senators release another update indicating otherwise prior to puck drop, at this point it's safe to assume Chychrun won't be available Saturday. With Chychrun set to be sidelined, look for Nick Holden to draw into the lineup against New Jersey.
