Pageau (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Pageau is expected to be sidelined for at least one week due to his upper-body ailment, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Filip Chlapik will round out the Senators' depth down the middle until Pageau is given the green light.

