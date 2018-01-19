Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lands on IR
Pageau (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Pageau is expected to be sidelined for at least one week due to his upper-body ailment, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Filip Chlapik will round out the Senators' depth down the middle until Pageau is given the green light.
