Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies two goals
Pageau scored two goals on seven shots, including the overtime winner, in a 3-2 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.
Pageau gained some renown due to postseason heroics last year, but the 25-year-old has yet to score more than 19 goals on a season. This likely won't be the year where he hits the 20-goal threshold either, as he only has 14 at the moment. He also only has 134 shots in 73 games, so the seven shots in this one was an anomaly.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores lone goal for Sens on Tuesday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Quiet in return to action•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Surprise addition to lineup•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Won't be back before All-Star break•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out at least one week•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...