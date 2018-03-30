Pageau scored two goals on seven shots, including the overtime winner, in a 3-2 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

Pageau gained some renown due to postseason heroics last year, but the 25-year-old has yet to score more than 19 goals on a season. This likely won't be the year where he hits the 20-goal threshold either, as he only has 14 at the moment. He also only has 134 shots in 73 games, so the seven shots in this one was an anomaly.