Korpisalo made 30 saves in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

It was his 100th NHL victory (100-87-25) in his 235th game. Korpisalo will go down in history as the goalie who allowed Patrick Kane's first goal as a member of the Wings. But after that, he bricked up the net and his mates took over. Overall, Korpisalo is 6-6-0 with a 3.22 GAA and .903 save percentage. It was a nice rebound performance -- he had allowed 13 goals in his three games prior (1-2-0) . Let's hope he can keep it up.