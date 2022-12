Norris (shoulder) is practicing in a regular jersey Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Norris started practice in a non-contact jersey but went to the bench and put on a regular jersey. He is practicing on the fifth line, so his return is not imminent, but it is a great sign for the Senators as Norris had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games last season. He has not played since Oct. 22, but could return sooner than the original prognosis of January or later.