Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Back in action versus Vancouver
Paajarvi (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's home game versus the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The 27-year-old is set to return after missing the last two games, but getting Paajarvi back is of little consequence when you consider he's managed just three goals and an assist in 38 games this season. He last found the scoresheet Dec. 1, so it's probably best to look elsewhere for fantasy help.
