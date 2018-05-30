Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Garners one-year contract renewal
Paajarvi signed a one-year, $900,000 contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday.
Paajarvi is unlikely to captivate the masses in the fantasy realm. as he hasn't even come close to approaching the 34 points that he accrued as a rookie with the Oilers in 2010-11. Nowadays, the Swedish-born winger is starting the majority of his shifts in the defensive zone and seeing meaningful playing time on the penalty kill.
