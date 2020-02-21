Hogberg will tend the home goal for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hogberg will enter the cage for the first time in three games, and he's deserved a better fate in his past five starts, going 1-3-1 along with a 2.86 GAA and .912 save percentage in that span. The Swede will face a decent matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 17th in the league in goals per game this year (2.98).