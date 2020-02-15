Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starts at home versus Toronto
Hogberg led his team on the ice for warmups and will start Saturday against Toronto, Murray Pam of Sporting News reports.
Hogberg will make his sixth straight start Saturday, having gone 1-2-1 over his previous five appearances. Ottawa's netminder is in tough against potent Maple Leafs offense, and it would be best to avoid Hogberg in this matchup.
