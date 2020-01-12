Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tough luck loss despite strong work
Hogberg made 23 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday.
It was a tough luck loss for Hogberg, whose last win came Dec. 19. Since then, he's 0-1-3. But his performance was strong -- it's the second straight game where he pushed his team to overtime (once to a shootout). Hogberg will remain with the Sens as long as Anders Nilsson is out with a concussion. But he's not fantasy worthy.
