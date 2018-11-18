Senators' Mark Stone: On career pace
Stone scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.
One of the goals came shorthanded. Stone has 23 points in 20 games and is on pace to obliterate his previous career best of 64 points. He's an automatic activation right now.
