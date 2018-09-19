Senators' Mark Stone: Will play Wednesday

Stone (leg) will be in the lineup against the Maples Leafs on Wednesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stone missed the final two games of the 2017-18 campaign due to his leg issue, however, seems to be healthy and ready for the upcoming season. Despite playing in just 58 games last year, the winger racked up 62 points and could challenge for the 80-point mark if he can stay healthy.