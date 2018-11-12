Senators' Mike McKenna: Lit up again
McKenna allowed five goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.
It is McKenna's second start of the season, and he yielded six goals in the first one. Combine that with one relief outing and McKenna sports a .838 save percentage thus far. The team will likely lean heavily on Craig Anderson until the next set of back-to-back contests.
More News
-
Senators' Mike McKenna: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Senators' Mike McKenna: Faces six shots in relief•
-
Senators' Mike McKenna: Makes 25 saves in relief appearance•
-
Senators' Mike McKenna: Recalled from minors•
-
Senators' Mike McKenna: Drops to waivers•
-
Senators' Mike McKenna: In line to start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...