Senators' Mike McKenna: Tabbed to start Sunday
McKenna will face the Panthers as Sunday's road starter, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators have a back-to-back set of games on the docket, and coach Guy Boucher would rather Craig Anderson face the Lightning on Saturday. With only 26 career games under his belt as a 35-year-old goalie on a rebuilding club, McKenna is not an advisable fantasy play.
