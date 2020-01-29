Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Reilly, playing in his ninth game since being acquired from Montreal, absolutely hammered a one-timer past Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark to put Ottawa ahead 3-2 midway through the third period. It was not only Reilly's first goal as a Senator, but his first goal since Jan. 23, 2019. He also added an assist for his first multi-point game since Oct. 2018.