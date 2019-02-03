The Senators waived Paul on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Paul was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings and he has just two points in 20 games for the Sens this year. The team now only has 12 healthy forwards, so they'll likely recall a player from AHL Belleville before Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs. If Paul clears waivers, he'll head to Belleville.