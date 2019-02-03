Senators' Nick Paul: Placed on waivers
The Senators waived Paul on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Paul was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings and he has just two points in 20 games for the Sens this year. The team now only has 12 healthy forwards, so they'll likely recall a player from AHL Belleville before Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs. If Paul clears waivers, he'll head to Belleville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...