Stutzle notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Stutzle picked up a goal and an assist during the Senators' six-game road trip through Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. The 19-year-old has 16 points, 60 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-16 rating in 27 contests this year. He'll likely continue to be a solid scorer in 2020-21 as he gets more experience at the NHL level.