Stutzle said Thursday that he has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a year, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Stutzle will need another opinion as he has yet to heal. The talented center missed the last seven games of the season. Stutzle ended up with 18 goals, 70 points, 192 shots on goal and 100 hits in 75 appearances this season. He regressed from 2022-23, when he managed 39 goals and 90 points in 78 appearances.