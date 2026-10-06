Stutzle scored two goals, one shorthanded and the other the game-winner, with an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins. He added three shots on net, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating to his ledger.

The star center opened the scoring midway through the first period, converting on the counter-attack after Michael Amadio stole the puck in the Ottawa end to launch a 2-on-1 break. Stutzle then scored what proved to be the winner less than two minutes later just after that same Boston power play had expired, only this time he was the one intercepting the pass and launching the break. Stutzle has jumped out to a quick start to 2026-27 with two goals and four points in two games, as he looks to reach the 80-point plateau for the third time in his career.