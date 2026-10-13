Stutzle recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Stutzle was coming off a two-point performance in Saturday's shootout win over the Predators, and he played a central role in Monday's win as well with two more points. The star playmaker set up Stephen Halliday's power-play goal in the second period before deflecting Thomas Chabot's shot past Nico Daws midway through the third to give Ottawa a three-goal cushion. The two-point performance means he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his six appearances this season, notching 10 points (five goals, five assists) in that span.

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