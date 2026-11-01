Stutzle scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Stutzle set up Dylan Cozens' opening goal for his 12th assist of the season before scoring Ottawa's third tally in the second period. The star center finished October with nine goals and 21 points, setting a franchise record for points in the month. His seven shots also represented a game-high mark, reinforcing his elite fantasy value through a combination of consistent scoring, playmaking and substantial offensive involvement.