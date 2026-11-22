Stutzle scored twice, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stutzle has four goals and four helpers during his five-game point streak. He's picked up a power-play assist in each of his last three outings. The 24-year-old continues to show flashes of elite talent in a top-line role. Through 24 appearances, he has 13 goals, 18 assists, 56 shots on net, 51 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating this season. At this rate, he'll be challenging for a 100-point campaign, though his 23.2 shooting percentage is a bit too lofty to sustain all year.