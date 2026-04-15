Senators' Tim Stutzle: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Toronto, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
The Senators have rested several key players late in the regular season after clinching a postseason berth, and Stutzle will sit out a second consecutive game to close out the year. He recorded 34 goals, 49 assists, 126 hits, 44 blocked shots and 39 PIM while averaging 20:16 of ice time across 80 regular-season appearances this year, and he should be back on the ice for the start of the playoffs.
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