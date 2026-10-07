Stutzle produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft opened the scoring early in the first period, taking the puck out of his own zone, maneuvering around the Detroit defense and snapping the puck past John Gibson from the slot. Stutzle has come flying out of the gates on the 2026-27 campaign, racking up three goals and six points in three games while adding seven shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating. His production is even more impressive considering he's still looking for his first power-play point of the season.