Senators' Tim Stutzle: Sitting out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle (rest) won't play against New Jersey on Sunday, according to Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.
Stutzle will get the game for rest after the Senators secured a spot in the playoffs. He has accounted for 34 goals, 83 points, 194 shots on net and 126 hits across 80 outings this campaign.
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