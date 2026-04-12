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Stutzle (rest) won't play against New Jersey on Sunday, according to Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Stutzle will get the game for rest after the Senators secured a spot in the playoffs. He has accounted for 34 goals, 83 points, 194 shots on net and 126 hits across 80 outings this campaign.

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