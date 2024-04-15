Stutzle (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey ahead of Monday's matchup with the Rangers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

While it's certainly good news that Stutzle traveled with the team for its two-game road trip, the fact that he hasn't been cleared to practice doesn't bode well for him playing versus Boston on Tuesday either. If that's the case, the 22-year-old German will end the year having notched 18 goals and 52 assists in 75 games this season. If he can get to 100 percent, don't be surprised to see Stutzle link up with Germany for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.