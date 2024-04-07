Stutzle (upper body) will not dress Sunday against Washington, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stutzle has now missed the last two games after dressing for the first 75 this season. He has 18 goals and 70 points in those 75 appearances, including 14 over his last 15 games. The team has yet to provide a timeline for Stutzle, but his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Panthers.