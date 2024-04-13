Stutzle (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It'll be the fifth straight game Stutzle's missed. The 22-year-old forward has 18 goals and 70 points through 75 games this season. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Rangers.
