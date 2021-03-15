Stutzle collected a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stutzle set up Drake Batherson's first of two goals in the second period. The 19-year-old Stutzle has a goal and two helpers in his last four outings. The German winger is up to 17 points (six on the power play), 62 shots, 25 hits and a minus-15 rating through 28 contests.