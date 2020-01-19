Play

Namestnikov scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Flames.

He actually has points in two straight games. That's a modest streak, but a streak nonetheless. Namestnikov really struggled on Broadway, but he seems to be fitting in well in Canada's capital. Still, it takes a pretty deep league to find value in a somewhat one-dimensional, 37-point (projected) forward.

