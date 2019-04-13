Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns loss in relief

Dell allowed two goals on 16 shots during a long relief appearance in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday. The first-round matchup is tied 1-1.

The 29-year-old came in less than halfway through the first period because Martin Jones yielded three goals on seven shots. The Sharks came back to tie it at three, so Dell actually took the loss. The Sharks will probably turn back to Jones for Game 3, but with how Jones struggled during the regular season and Friday, it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see Dell get more playing time in this series.