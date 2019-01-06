Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes brief appearance
Dell made one save on the only shot he saw during a brief relief appearance in a 5-2 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.
The 29-year-old played 1:15 after Martin Jones gave up his second goal of the night in the second period. This appearance won't have much of an impact on Dell's numbers. He is 5-5-3 with an .890 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...