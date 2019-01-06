Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes brief appearance

Dell made one save on the only shot he saw during a brief relief appearance in a 5-2 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

The 29-year-old played 1:15 after Martin Jones gave up his second goal of the night in the second period. This appearance won't have much of an impact on Dell's numbers. He is 5-5-3 with an .890 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season.