Sharks' Aaron Dell: No match for Flames
Dell allowed five goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
The division-deciding contest went wrong in just about every way for Dell and the Sharks, as the home skated pushed a meager 15 shots on goal against the Flames' Mike Smith. Dell's record dropped to 9-8-4 with a 3.23 GAA and an .884 save percentage. Neither Dell nor Martin Jones has been a trustworthy option in goal during the month of March, as the Sharks only have six wins in 15 games as a team.
