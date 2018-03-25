Sharks' Brenden Dillon: On fire over last two weeks
Dillon scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Calgary.
Dillon has a remarkable eight points, including three goals, in his last seven games. Why is it remarkable? Dillon had just 12 points in the previous 67 games. He's a excellent waiver grab right now if you need to backfill an injury or are simply desperate for points.
More News
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Contributes two assists•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Spending time on first pairing•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Back from suspension•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Faces one-game suspension•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Throws two shots on goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...