Dillon scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Calgary.

Dillon has a remarkable eight points, including three goals, in his last seven games. Why is it remarkable? Dillon had just 12 points in the previous 67 games. He's a excellent waiver grab right now if you need to backfill an injury or are simply desperate for points.

